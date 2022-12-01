Global Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the neuroscience antibodies & assays market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $3.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.21%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The neuroscience antibodies & assays market is expected to reach $5.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.97%. The increasing incidents of neurological illnesses across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the neuroscience antibodies & assays market going forward.

The neuroscience antibodies & assays market consists of sales of neuroscience antibodies & assays by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to study the development, systems, structure and function, disorders, and degeneration of the nervous system. Neuroscience is the study of the nervous system, its working, and diseases related to the nervous system. Antibodies and assays is a medical test that is based on principles of interaction between antigenic epitopes and antibodies, and this test is useful in neuroscience and the study of neurological disorders.

Global Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as Cisbio HTRF® that works on TR-FRET technology to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2020, PerkinElmer Inc, a US-based diagnostics, life sciences, and environmental research company, launched ‘PerkinElmer Cisbio HTRF® Phospho-Ubiquitin (Ser65) Cellular Kit’. The new kit has applications in various disease areas such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The novel assay’s can be applied to increase study specificity for the Phospho-Ubiquitin (Ser65) intersection point. With the help of TR-FRET technology helps to identify crucial mitophagy dysfunction and breakdowns in the intricate network between neurons and glial cells that can result in neurodegenerative disease.

Global Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market Segments

By Product: Consumables, Instruments

By Technology: Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassays Or Immunochemistry, Others Technologies

By Application: In Vitro Diagnostics, Research, Drug Discovery

By End User: Hospitals And Diagnostics Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

By Geography: The global neuroscience antibodies & assays market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abcam PLC, BioLegend Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GenScript Biotech Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

