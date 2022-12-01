Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Enterprise Governance, Risk And Compliance (EGRC) Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Enterprise Governance, Risk And Compliance (EGRC) Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

According to ‘Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) marketmarket size is expected to grow from $28.98 billion in 2021 to $33.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The enterprise, governance, risk, and governance (eGRC) market is expected to grow to $61.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. Increasing cyber-attack incidents are expected to propel the © enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) market growth going forward.

The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market consist of sales of enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by enterprises to manage their governance, corporate compliance and enterprise risk management with applicable regulations while effectively maintaining business objectives. eGRC helps enterprises to achieve anticipated goals through the automation of workflow, while simultaneously ensuring that is adherence to government regulations and internal controls that employees must adhere to company-wide.

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market. Major companies operating in the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Segments

The global eGRC market is segmented:

By Component: Software, Services

By Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Telecom And Information Technology (IT), Other Verticals

By Geography: The global eGRC market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides eGRC global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global eGRC market, eGRC global market share, eGRC global market segments and geographies, enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) market trends, eGRC global market players, eGRC market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, LogicManager Inc, MetricStream Inc, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Oracle Corporation, RSA Security LLC, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Lockpath Inc, Infosys Limited, Convercent, Refinitive, Modulo Security LLC and Mphasis Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

