Strategies For Global Steel Roofing Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Steel Roofing Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Steel Roofing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the steel roofing market size is expected to grow from $4.10 billion in 2021 to $4.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.93%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The steel roofing market is expected to grow to $4.93 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.73%. An increase in investments in the construction of residential buildings is expected to propel the growth of the steel roofing market going forward.

The steel roofing market consists of sales of steel roofing products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to manufacture steel (metal) roofing systems to enhance their functionality. A steel roof refers to a type of roofing system that is made up of steel pieces or tiles. Steel roofing is particularly engineered to last longer than any other roofing material. The installation of the steel roofs offers aesthetics, energy efficiency, and durability, and prevents leaks. The steel roofs can be recycled.

Global Steel Roofing Market Trends

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the steel roofing market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new product innovations such as Boral SteelTM and Boral Roofing, which are manufactured by using stone-coated steel roofing systems to sustain their position in the market.

Global Steel Roofing Market Segments

The global steel roofing market is segmented:

By Type: Color Coated Roofing Sheets, Galvanized Sheets, Curving Sheets, Tile Roof Sheets, Other Types

By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

By End User: Residential, Commercial, Agricultural, Industrial

By Geography: The global steel roofing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Steel Roofing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides steel roofing market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global steel roofing global market, steel roofing global market share, steel roofing global market segments and geographies, steel roofing global market players, steel roofing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The steel roofing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Steel Roofing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Jinhu Color Aluminum Group, Ideal Roofing Co Ltd, Reed’s Metals Inc, ATAS International Inc, DECRA Roofing Systems Inc, Firestone Building Products, Carlisle SynTec Systems, BlueScope Steel Limited, The OmniMax International Inc, Tata Steel, ABC Supply Co Inc, Corner Stone Building Brands, Bilka, Mcelroy Metals, Nucor building systems and Safal group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

