Global Plasma Fractionation Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

According to 'Plasma Fractionation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026' published by The Business Research Company, the plasma fractionation market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $25.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.02%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The plasma fractionation market is expected to grow to $35.67 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.26%. The increasing number of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the plasma fractionation market going forward.

The plasma fractionation market consists of sales of plasma fractionation by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the manufacture of essential pharmaceutical products that are used to treat immune deficiencies or bleeding disorders. Plasma fractionation refers to the process of separating the various components of blood plasma. It also helps to combine manufacturing steps to isolate, in a sequential and integrated manner, the crude fractions that are further purified into separate therapeutic products.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the plasma fractionation market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as HYCON that work on self-cleaning, and fully automatic separator to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in Jun 2021 GAE a Germany-based company that manufactures systems for pharmaceutical sectors, launched HYCON, a fully automatic separator. That enables one-touch production for the separation of blood plasma and plasma proteins in clean room applications. With the help of the self-cleaning, and fully automatic separator helps to improve hygienic conditions, cross-contamination prevention, and batch safety.

Global Plasma Fractionation Market Segments

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented:

By Product: Immunoglobulins, Coagulation Factors, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors

By Application: Immunology, Hematology, Neurology, Critical Care, Hemato-Oncology, Rheumatology

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes

By Geography: The global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Baxter International Inc, Bio Products Laboratory, Biotest AG, CSL Limited, Grifols S.A, Kedrion S.p.A, LFB S. A., Octapharma AG, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

