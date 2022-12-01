Strategies For Global Projection Mapping Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Projection Mapping Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Projection Mapping Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Projection Mapping Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the projection mapping market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $2.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The projection mapping market is expected to reach $5.97 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The increasing adoption of projection mapping in media events is expected to propel the growth of the projection mapping global market going forward.

The projection mapping market consists of sales of projection planning tools by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to turn objects, often irregularly shaped, into display surfaces for video projection. Adopting the video projection technique known as projection mapping, in which video material is mapped onto a surface, a regular object, such as a building, runway, stage, or even a body of water, may become an astonishing show. To create a pleasurable experience of light and illusion, these surfaces transform into canvases, playing off the shape and textures of the surface. Even interactive elements may be created using these photos and mapping tools.

Global Projection Mapping Market Trends

The use of augmented and virtual reality is a key trend in the projection mapping global market. Major companies operating in the projection mapping services market are focused on creating a cohesive experience through augmented and virtual reality to strengthen their position in the market. A person can interact with an artificial three-dimensional (3-D) visual or other sensory environment in virtual reality (VR), which uses computer modelling and simulation. Using digital visual components, music, or other sensory cues, augmented reality (AR) creates an improved representation of the current world that is transmitted through technology. To project any desired picture onto the surface of that item, the programme can work with a projector. Due to this, users can view augmented reality (AR) content without the usage of head-mounted AR glasses or other portable AR-enabled devices (smartphones). By using specialized software, a two-or three-dimensional object is spatially mapped onto the virtual program which mimics the real environment it is to be projected onto. For instance, in October 2021, Nextech AR Solutions Corp. announced the opening of its "mini-metaverse" at the City of London's "Harmony at London Wall Place." Nextech's ARway spatial mapping technology and software development kit enable the City of London Metaverse (SDK).

Global Projection Mapping Market Segments

The global projection mapping market is segmented:

By Offering: Hardware, Software.

By Dimension: 2-Dimension, 3-Dimension, 4-Dimension.

By Throw Distance: Short Throw, Standard Throw.

By Application: Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment, Product Launches, Retail, Other Applications.

By Geography: The projection mapping global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Projection Mapping Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AV Stumpfl GmbH, Barco, BenQ, Christie Digital Systems USA Inc, Digital Projection, Optoma Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Vivitek Inc, Resolume, Lumitrix sro, Green Hippo

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

