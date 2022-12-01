Global SOC as a Service Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

SOC As A Service Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

SOC As A Service Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘SOC as a Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the SOC as a service market size is expected to grow from $3.24 billion in 2021 to $3.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.13%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The SOC as a service market is expected to grow to $6.36 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.22%. The drastic growth in the sophistication of cyber-attacks and security breaches is expected to propel the growth of the SOC as a service market going forward.

The SOC as a service market consists of sales of SOC as a service solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce the burden on in-house security teams. A security operations center (SOC) refers to a team within a company tasked with researching, identifying, preventing, and responding to cyber threats. SOC as a service monitors security 24/7 and uses automation and data science to speed up detection and deliver high-confidence alerts.

Global SOC as a Service Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the SOC as a service market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies for improving cybersecurity and tackling threats.

Global SOC as a Service Market Segments

The global SOC as a service market is segmented:

By Service Type: Vulnerability Assessment And Threat Detection, Incident Response

By Component: Professional Services, Solution

By Offering Type: Fully Managed, Co-Managed

By Application: Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Other Applications

By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Government And Public Sector, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Transportation And Logistics, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

By Geography: The global SOC as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

SOC as a Service Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides SOC as a service market overviews, analyzes and forecasts global market size and growth for the global SOC as a service global market, SOC as a service global market share, SOC as a service global market segments and geographies, SOC as a service global market trends, SOC as a service global market players, SOC as a service global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The SOC as a service global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s SOC as a Service Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AT&T Inc, IBM Corporation, NTT, Verizon Communications, ConnectWise LLC, Proficio, Fortinet, Atos SE, Arctic Wolf Networks, ESDS Software Solutions, Suma Soft Pvt Ltd, Expel Inc, Cyrebro, SilverSky and Thales E-Security.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

