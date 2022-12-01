Global Employment Screening Services Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Employment Screening Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Employment Screening Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the employment screening services market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $4.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The employment screening services market is expected to reach $6.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. The rising need to reduce fraudulent activities done by employees is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The employment screening services market consists of sales of employment screening services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by companies who are hiring to examine the prospective hires fit for the job along with safety risks. An employment screening service is a process of examining a candidate and verifying their behavior, credentials, criminal history and so on to protect a business from a fraudulent employee.

Global Employment Screening Services Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the employment screening services market. Major companies operating in the market are developing technologically advanced offerings to streamline customer and candidate experience. For instance, in May 2021, HireRight, a US-based group background screening company launched HireRight’s Applicant Center offering its vaccination history questionnaire. This service allows employers to receive candidate or employee vaccination records quickly and conveniently. The service features a series of four questionnaires namely the vaccination history questionnaire, respirator medical questionnaire, tuberculosis exposure questionnaire, and the covid-19 vaccination questionnaire. This service offers employers the ability to efficiently screen the health records of employees. The questionnaire is based on the guidelines of various government regulatory bodies.

Global Employment Screening Services Market Segmentation

The global employment screening services market is segmented:

By Services: Background Screening, Verification, Driver Management, Medical And Drug Testing

By Verification: Qualification, Employment History Verification, Reference, Others Verification

By Background Screening: Credit Check, Criminal Record

By Application: Healthcare, IT/Technology/Media, Financial Services, Staffing, Retail, Industrial, Travel And Hospitality, Government And Education, Transportation, Others Applications

By Geography: The global employment screening services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Employment Screening Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Automatic Data Processing Inc, Capita plc, CareerBuilder, Experian PLC, First Advantage, HireRight, Insperity Inc., Paychex Inc., Paycor, Reed Screening

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

