IoT Managed Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 27% Through 2026

According to ‘IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the IoT managed services market size is expected to grow from $47.80 billion in 2021 to $61.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.57%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The IoT managed services market is expected to reach $162.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.44%. The increasing use of IoT managed services solutions in the automotive, electronic goods, and information and telecommunications industries will propel the growth of the IoT managed services market.

The IoT managed services market consists of sales of IoT managed services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that aid in IoT environment management. It defines a suitable business strategy for digital transformation and enables organizations to bring together the right mix of IoT products and solutions.

Global IoT Managed Services Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT managed services industry. Modern cloud-based technology has helped IoT-managed services companies ensure data is backed up and protected in a secure and safe location. Cloud-based services for connecting, monitoring, and managing IoT devices are presented. Cloud providers provide IoT services that combine required features into a complete solution that includes connectivity between devices and the cloud, data processing from devices, and interaction with connected devices via the application.

Global IoT Managed Services Market Segments

The global IoT managed services market is segmented:

By Service Type: Infrastructure Management Services, Security Management Services, Network Management Services, Data Management Services, Device Management Services

By End-Users: Automotive And Transport, Information Technology And Telecom, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Other End-Users

By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Geography: The global IoT managed services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides IoT managed services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global IoT managed services market, IoT managed services global market share, IoT managed services market segments and geographies, IoT managed services global market trends, IoT managed services global market players, IoT managed services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The IoT managed services global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s IoT Managed Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cisco Systems Inc, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies ltd, HARMAN International, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, GOOGLE INC, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra Limited, Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation, Intel Security Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Tieto Corporation, Virtusa Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated and AT&T.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

