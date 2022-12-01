Cloud Migration Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

Cloud Migration Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 1, 2022

According to ‘Cloud Migration Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cloud migration services market size is expected to grow from $140.06 billion in 2021 to $176.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.96%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cloud migration services market is expected to grow to $429.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.94%. The rise in the adoption of automation solutions is expected to propel the cloud migration services market.

The cloud migration services market consists of the sale of cloud migration services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the smooth transition of data and applications from on-premises or datacenter to a more effective and secure cloud environment. Cloud migration services refer to how businesses have been moving to the cloud and the products used to get there. Cloud providers themselves (such as Azure, AWS, and Google) all provide tools and services to help migrate workloads and applications.

Global Cloud Migration Services Market Trends

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the cloud migration services market. Major companies operating in the cloud migration services market are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position.

Global Cloud Migration Services Market Segments

The global cloud migration services market is segmented:

By Service Type: Application Hosting And Monitoring, Automation And Integration, DevOps, Professional Service, Managed Service, Other Service Types

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

By Application: Project Management, Infrastructure Management, Security And Compliance Management, Other Applications

By Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Media And Entertainment, Other Industries

By Geography: The global cloud migration services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cloud Migration Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cloud migration services global market overviews, cloud migration services global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global cloud migration services market, cloud migration services global market share, cloud migration services global market segments and geographies, cloud migration services global market trends, cloud migration services global market players, cloud migration services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cloud migration services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cloud Migration Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon Web Services Inc, Vmware Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, DXC Technology, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Inc, RiverMeadow Software Inc, Informatica LLC, Accenture PLC, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Flexera and Cognizant.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

