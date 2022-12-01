Single-Use Assemblies Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the single-use assemblies market share is expected to reach a value of nearly $4.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The single-use assemblies market is expected to grow to $8.73 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. An increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals and a rise in life science R&D are expected to propel the growth of single-use assemblies.

The single-use assemblies market consists of sales of single-use assemblies and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to connect medical and laboratory instruments and equipment. Single-use assemblies refer to single-use components that ensure a sterilized fluid flow of pharmaceutical products. These are fully completed process systems that are customer-specific, ready-to-use all-in-one solutions composed of various plastic parts that are integrated into a single unit. Single-use assemblies offer the benefit of fewer cross-contamination and leakage concerns, fewer production interruptions, lower costs, and many more.

Global Single-Use Assemblies Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the single-use assemblies market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as the Thermo Scientific HyPeak chromatography system which is a single-use chromatography system to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based manufacturer of scientific instruments, launched the Thermo Scientific HyPeak chromatography system, which is a single-use chromatography system. That helps to flows ranging from one liter per hour to 1980 liters per hour. That had unique features like zero dead-leg and a ring flush valve manifold that helps to improve product yield and operation.

Global Single-Use Assemblies Market Segments

The global single-use assemblies market is segmented:

By Product Type: Filtration Assemblies, Bag Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies

By Solution: Standard Solutions, Customized Solutions

By Application: Cell Culture And Mixing, Filtration, Storage, Sampling, Fill-Finish application

By End User: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research And Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academic And Research Institutes

By Geography: The global single-use assemblies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Avantor Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Saint-Gobain, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Repligen Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

