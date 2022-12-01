EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the edtech and smart classrooms market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $141.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The edtech and smart classroom market is expected to grow to $263.94 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growing investment in eLearning and EdTech is driving the growth of market going forward.

The edtech and smart classroom market consists of sales of edtech and smart classrooms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide interactive and collaborative way of learning for people. EdTech (a combination of ""education"" and ""technology"") refers to hardware and software designed to enhance teacher-led learning in classrooms and improve students' education outcomes. A smart classroom is an EdTech-upgraded classroom that enhances the teaching and learning process for both the teachers and the students by inculcating technology and virtual means of learning such as audio, video, animations, images, and multimedia.

Global EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the edtech and smart classrooms market. Major players operating in the market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies like the Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) app that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence). For Instance, in December 2021, Microsoft corporation, a US-based technology company, and the Oliver Group an Ireland-based EdTech company jointly launched a new virtual learning environment app. This app that runs on the Microsoft Teams application is an intuitive software platform that delivers a wide range of interactive digital content and offers the user a more user-centric learning experience. It features a wide range of interactive digital content and currently encompasses 250 million global Microsoft Teams daily active users. This product, therefore, offers its users seamless student-tutor interaction through easy-to-use interactive tools.

Global EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Segmentation

The global edtech and smart classrooms market is segmented:

By Education System: Learning Management System, Student Information and Administration System, Student Collaboration System, Student Response System, Learning and Gamification, Test Preparation, Classroom Management System, Document Management System, Talent Management System

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

By Hardware: Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By End-Use: K-12, Higher Education

By Geography: The global edtech and smart classrooms market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2022 provides edtech and smart classrooms market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global edtech and smart classrooms market, edtech and smart classrooms market size, edtech and smart classrooms market segments and geographies, edtech and smart classrooms market trends, edtech and smart classrooms market players, edtech and smart classrooms market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s EdTech And Smart Classrooms Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Corporation, Dell EMC, Discovery Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Instructure Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

