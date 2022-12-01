Your Diabetic Plate Will Incentivize People with Diabetes to Live Healthier Lives
Your Diabetic Plate, with five sections for five different food groups, now accepting pre-launch ordersWEST PALM BEACH, FLA., UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Diabetic Plate, which will holistically incentivize people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes to live healthier lives, is now accepting orders for a discounted pre-launch waiting list.
“Your Diabetic Plate is not just a plate, it is specifically designed based on food recommendations from the U.S. National Institute of Health and the American Diabetes Association for people with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes,” said Lori A. Mosby, founder and creator of Your Diabetic Plate with her daughter, TaLori Mosby.
The patent-pending Your Diabetic Plate has five sections for five different food groups: proteins or fish, vegetables, fruits, a healthy amount of fats and a minimum amount of sugar.
Your Diabetic Plate will help people living with type 2 diabetes manage the food and portions they eat, thereby allowing for better control of blood sugar levels and avoiding the danger when the body consumes too much sugar or carbs, said Lori Mosby, whose mother died from complications associated with type 2 diabetes.
Lori Mosby was also diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and thought that just by taking her medicine she would be fine. But her health continued to deteriorate.
Seeing a video about the dangers of diabetes inspired her to regain her health, change her diet and lose 65 pounds. Mosby also made the decision to go off all of her diabetic medications, setting to work designing the patent-pending Your Diabetic Plate.
“Your Diabetic Plate is going to revolutionize and disrupt the type 2 diabetes self-managing food product industry,” Lori Mosby said about her Black-owned, female-led business. An upcoming Kickstarter campaign is planned to raise funds for the commercialization of Your Diabetic Plate.
Dr. Teresa L. Z. Jones, program director for Diabetes Complications at the U.S. National Institute of Health, said about Your Diabetic Plate, “Thank you for your interest in improving the lives of people with diabetes. Your … diabetic plate could help make patients more aware of their diet.”
Visit diabtz.com to sign up for free for the Your Diabetic Plate waiting list. By signing up for the pre-launch waiting list, members get a special reduced price of $19.99 and the gift of a free one-time downloadable Weekly Diabetic Food Planner.
When Your Diabetic Plate is ready to ship, those who signed up for the pre-launch will receive an email with a secure link to make the $19.99 payment.
For more information, check out their YouTube video.
