Global Tape Storage Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Tape Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Tape Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Tape Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the tape storage market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $4.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The tape storage market is expected to grow to $6.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Growth in the adoption of tape storage by large enterprises across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the tape storage market going forward.

The tape storage market consists of sales of tape storage devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for backup in the case of a system failure and archiving data for long-term storage. Tape storage refers to magnetic tape data storage, a technology for storing digital information on magnetic tape through digital recording that is used for storing large amounts of data.

Global Tape Storage Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the tape storage market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as SB LTO tape drive that works on LTO-9 technology to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, UNITEX Corporation, a Japan-based computer storage space company, introduced the SB LTO tape drive, which provides secured storage solutions and helps to meet the full range of rapidly evolving requirements for storage of less active data. With the help of LTO-9 technology, it helps to transfer data with a speed of up to 300MB/second. This also had a native storage capacity of 18TB and a compressed storage capacity at 2.5:1 of 45TB.

Global Tape Storage Market Segmentation

The global tape storage market is segmented:

By Capacity: Archiving, Backup

By Component: Tape Cartridges, Tape Vault

By Technology: LTO-1 To LTO-5, LTO-6, LTO-7, LTO-8, LTO-9, DDS-1, DDS-2, DDS-3, DDS-4, DLT IV

By End-Use: Cloud Providers, Data Center, Enterprises

By Industrial Vertical: Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Oil And Gas, Government And Defense

By Geography: The global tape storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

