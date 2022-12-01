Strategies For Global Business Process Automation Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Business Process Automation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Business Process Automation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the business process automation market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $12.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The business process automation market is expected to reach $20.92 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. An increase in customer face time and customer experience is expected to propel the growth of the business process automation market.

The business process automation consists of sales of business process automation solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used with greater efficiency, higher productivity, increase in profits, time savings, and many more. Business process automation refers to the application of cutting-edge technology to finish business processes with the least amount of human involvement.

Global Business Process Automation Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the business process automation market. Major companies in the business process automation market are advancing in their new technologies and research and development such as Pegasystems newly updated Pega Infinity. For instance, in May 2021, Pegasystems the US-based software relationship management and business process management company launched Pega Infinity. The unique features of the new technology are Artificial Intelligence (AI) hastens application development. This element combines Pega's low-code process automation software with AI-driven decisioning, a focus area for the company. The number of channels available to you for consumer communication has increased thanks to Pega. The major goal of Pega Customer Decision Hub is to make interactions between businesses and their customers more personalized.

Global Business Process Automation Market Segments

The global business process automation market is segmented:

By Component: Platforms, Services

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SME's

By Function: Human Resource Automation, Supply Chain Automation, Sales And Marketing Automation, Accounting And Finance Automation, Customer Service Support Automation

By Vertical: BFSI, Manufacturing, IT, Telecommunications, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare

By Geography: The global business process automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC's Business Process Automation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Nintex Inc, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Appian Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

