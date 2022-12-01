Global B2B Telecommunication Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

B2B Telecommunication Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘B2B Telecommunication Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the B2B telecommunication market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $65.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The B2B telecommunications market is expected to reach $117.01 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The increase in industrialization and urbanization in several countries is expected to propel the growth of the B2B telecommunication industry going forward.

The B2B telecommunication market consists of sales of B2B telecommunication services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for direct communications between businesses to transmit data, text, sound, voice, and video. B2B telecommunication refers to electronic commerce, which is used while the exchange of products, services, and information between businesses, rather than between businesses and consumers (B2C). A B2B transaction is conducted between two companies, between wholesalers and online retailers.

Global B2B Telecommunication Market Trends

Technological innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the B2B telecommunication market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as SD-WAN an advanced technology to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Airtel India, an Indian-based company operating in telecommunication, and Cisco System Inc., a US-based multinational company operating in telecommunication and IT solutions, combined developed and launched their next-gen connectivity technology Cisco SD-WAN Connect. Cisco SD-WAN Connect provides unique integrated capabilities for multi-cloud, security, unified communications, and other features in a SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) enabled architecture in telecommunication.

Global B2B Telecommunication Market Segments

The global B2B telecommunication market is segmented:

By Solution: Cloud Services, Unified Communication And Collaboration, VoIP, Wan, M2M Communication

By Enterprise Type: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

By Industrial Verticals: Banking, Financial Serviecs And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology And Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Government, Retail And Ecommerce, Other Industrial Verticals

By Geography: The global B2B telecommunication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

B2B Telecommunication Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides b2b telecommunication global market forecast, B2B telecommunication global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts b2b telecommunication global market size and b2b telecommunication global market growth for the B2B telecommunication global market, B2B telecommunication market share, B2B telecommunication market segments and geographies, B2B telecommunication market players, B2B telecommunication market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s B2B Telecommunication Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cisco Systems Inc, Comarch, Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Ltd, Orange S A, Telefónica S A, Vodafone Group Plc, Verizon, Telstra Corporation Limited, Sprint Corporation, China Telecommunications Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

