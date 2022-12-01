Application Management Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Application Management Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Application Management Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

According to ‘Application Management Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the application management services market size is expected to grow from $23.44 billion in 2021 to $28.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The application management services market is expected to grow to $59.68 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The high demand for mobile apps is expected to propel the growth of the application management services market.

The application management services market consists of sales of application management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide ongoing support for the apps to an external provider that specializes in maintenance and monitoring. Application management services refer to the services of enterprise application management provided by various organizations to companies that need to outsource their enterprise application management processes.

Global Application Management Services Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the application management services market. The major players in the application management services sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to sustain their market position.

Global Application Management Services Market Segments

The global application management services market is segmented:

By Services Type: Application Portfolio Assessment, Application Security, Application Modernization, Web And Mobile, Cloud Application Migration, Other Service Type

By Deployment Type: On Premise, Cloud

By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: Telecom And Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail And eCommerce, Government And Defense, Manufacturing, Other Industry Vertical

By Geography: The global application management services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Application Management Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides application management services global market overviews, analyzes and application management services global market forecast market size and growth for the global application management services market, application management services global market share, application management services global market segments and geographies, application management services global market trends, application management services global market players, application management services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The application management services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Application Management Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accenture plc, Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, DXC Technology, HCL Technologies, Wipro Limited, Atos, Capgemini SE, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Dell, Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Micro Focus International plc, Optimum Solutions and Neoris.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

