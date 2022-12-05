Medical Laboratories Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing medical budgets around the globe have provided the needed aid for the market to grow Medical Laboratories Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the The Medical Laboratories Market size is estimated to reach $112.4 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Medical laboratories, as the name suggests is physical place consisting of various equipment and technologies which allows for various medical discoveries and clinical treatment. Med-Tech has allowed various devices to function at a speed that was only imaginable a decade back. Instruments or devices such as automated analyzers are being pushed forward owing to the fast adoption of AI, and other techs. The changing landscape of healthcare supplemented by government increasing healthcare budget along with growing disease burden across the globe has been the key drivers for the Medical Laboratories Industry in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Medical Laboratories Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America’s medical laboratories market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of a robust medical infrastructure which is supplemented by the efforts of both government and private funding. Additionally, the region is highly literate in terms of taking medical aid owing to any disease. Moreover, better reimbursement facilities have aided the market to hold a dominant share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the ever-growing need for medical labs to find about various diseases, additionally, the region has been seeing a robust inflow of money to advance and set up medical labs.

2. The changing landscape of healthcare supplemented by government increasing healthcare budget along with growing disease burden across the globe has been the key drivers for the market. However, the high initial cost of setting up medical laboratories has impeded the overall market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Medical Laboratories Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Medical Laboratories Market Segmentation Analysis- By Test Type: Routine Testing held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the vast number of diseases and other forms recommended by the doctors for any course of medications. However, Diabetes Testing is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the probable increase in the total number of diabetes cases around the world, as the obesity cases are continually rising.

Medical Laboratories Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Users: Biosafety Laboratories held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to their robust need felt due to the pandemic. Biosafety labs are used in the manufacturing of various vaccines, which gained immense aid from governmental and private players. Around 48.3% of the population has been vaccinated. However, CROs or Contract Research Organizations are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Medical Laboratories Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: North America held a dominant market share of 36% as compared to its other counterparts. It is owing to the presence of robust medical infrastructure present in the region, which facilitates both diagnoses and procedures. Additionally, the region’s healthcare expenditure is 1.5x the global healthcare expenditure which makes the region’s overall market extremely strong. It is owing to the rapid growth in CDMOs and CROs in China and India which allows the marketers to open a full-fledged medical laboratory to tackle various specimens or to aid in the development of new drugs.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Medical Laboratories industry are -

1. Quest Diagnostics Inc.,

2. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings,

3. The British United Provident Association Ltd.,

4. NHS Blood and Transplant,

5. London Ambulance Services,

