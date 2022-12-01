Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Size to Boost USD $16.3 billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid urbanization and improved infrastructure, has led to the expansion of construction projects drive the Tungsten Carbide Powder Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Tungsten Carbide Powder Market size is forecast to reach US$16.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Tungsten carbide (methylidyne tungsten) is one of the non ferrous metals that have superior properties such as increasing strength, hardness and toughness. Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a coating process that exhibits excellent erosion and wear-resistance properties. This depositing tungsten carbide coatings are commonly used in the aerospace industry. Tungsten carbide powder market share is being produced by the end-user industries such as mining, building & construction, transportation, industries, aerospace and others. The tungsten carbide powder industry is an emerging industry for construction.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Tungsten Carbide Powder Market highlights the following areas -

1. The properties such as strength, hardness and toughness along with its application used for making a variety of cutting tools and machine equipment drive the growth of the tungsten carbide powder market.

2. Recycling tungsten carbide powder into reusable tungsten carbide can be observed as a golden opportunity in the tungsten carbide powder market.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share, with growing transportation activities in countries such as China, India and Japan.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Rotary, Drilling and Mining Grades held the largest share of 30% in the tungsten carbide powder market in 2021. Rotary drilling is the earth auger, which is hand-operated and resembles the wood auger used in carpentry. Rotary drilling may be adapted for use at any angle and is applicable for underground mining.

2. Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Tungsten Carbide Powder market during the year 2021 with a market share of 40%, followed by North America and Europe. In the APAC region, China is driving much of the tungsten carbide powder market demand in the Asia-Pacific region followed by India and Japan. Asian countries including China and India who majorly use cutting tools in the construction & mining industry drives the demand for tungsten carbide powder.

3. Cutting tools held the largest share of 35% in the tungsten carbide powder market in the year 2021. Cutting tools is a hardened metal tool that is used to cut, shape and remove material from a workpiece. Cutting tools use tungsten carbide powder because of its high wear resistance, high modulus of elasticity as well as good impact toughness and corrosion resistance.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tungsten Carbide Powder Industry are -

1. Sandvik

2. Xiamen Tungsten

3. China Minmetals

4. Element Six

5. Jiangxi Yaosheng



