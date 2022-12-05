Ciclesonide Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Ciclesonide Market size is estimated to reach $671.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ciclesonide is a glucocorticoid utilized to treat obstructive airway ailments, asthma and allergic rhinitis. Ciclesonide brand names include Alvesco for asthma and Omnaris, Omniair, Zetonna and Alvesco for hay fever in the U.S. and Canada. The increasing pollution across the world resulting in asthma symptoms is set to drive the Ciclesonide Market. The surging application of medication with the ciclesonide brand name as a preventer for asthma is set to propel the growth of the Ciclesonide Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Ciclesonide Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ciclesonide Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Ciclesonide market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the great predominance of asthma and allergy rhinitis fuelling the ciclesonide market in the U.S in the North American region.

2. Ciclesonide Market growth is being driven by the heightening application of medication with the ciclesonide brand name to avert the symptoms of asthma like wheezing and shortness of breath. However, the accessibility of certain additional medicine providing superior treatment for allergy rhinitis and asthma impeding the acceptance of ciclesonide is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Ciclesonide Market.

3. Ciclesonide Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ciclesonide Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Ciclesonide Market Segment Analysis - by Indication: The Asthma Segment held the largest Ciclesonide market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the rising pervasiveness of asthma most likely ascribed to genetic or environmental factors. In people with asthma, the ciclesonide mechanism of action involves the elimination of inflammation within the airways. The expanding application of ciclesonide to avert and decrease the symptoms of asthma is further propelling the growth of the Asthma segment.

Ciclesonide Market Segment Analysis - by End-user: The Adults Segment held the largest Ciclesonide market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of ciclesonide to avert asthma attacks in mature grown-ups. Ciclesonide is a novel steroid that is recorded to prepare lower active steroids until the medication arrives at the lung on inhalation leading to decreased possibility of throat symptoms. The heightening application of ciclesonide nasal spray for the treatment of allergic rhinitis is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Children segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the safe and effective application of ciclesonide nasal spray for children with perennial allergic rhinitis and to avert asthma attacks in children aged at least 12 years.

Ciclesonide Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: North America (Ciclesonide Market) held the largest Ciclesonide market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing predominance of asthma and allergy rhinitis in the North American region. The surging medication launches are further propelling the growth of the Ciclesonide Industry, thereby contributing to the Ciclesonide Industry Outlook, in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ciclesonide industry are -

1. AstraZeneca Plc.

2. Cipla Limited

3. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

4. Apotex Inc.

5. Covis Pharma

