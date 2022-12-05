Oseltamivir Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Elevation in the spread of contagions post-COVID-19 is Anticipated to Boost Product Demand Oseltamivir Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Oseltamivir's Market size is estimated to reach $744.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Oseltamivir falls under the category of antiviral medication of sialic acid analog which is extensively used to cure cases of flu-like influenza A and influenza B. Heightening respiratory complications along with the geriatric faction of the population increased flows of hard cash into research and development of new drugs, and rising cognizance among the population are factors set to drive the growth of the Oseltamivir Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Oseltamivir's Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North American Oseltamivir Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. The growing prevalence of communicable contagions is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Oseltamivir Market. However, many health-linked side effects such as insomnia are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Oseltamivir Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Oseltamivir Market Segment Analysis - By Treatment: The Influenza A segment held the largest share of the overall market in 2021. The growth is owing to augmenting prevalence of cases inflicted by influenza A. Its spread is not only limited to human beings like influenza B. Moreover, the Influenza A segment is estimated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to proliferating health consciousness among people, more focus upon research and development of curing drugs by pharma companies and research institutions.

Oseltamivir Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel: The retail pharmacy segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to factors such as the board presence of retail pharmacy stores even in pastoral areas. On another hand, maximum drugs in such stores are available without any prior prescription from a medical practitioner. Moreover, online is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to speedy digitalization ensuing in an improved online setup. trategies such as cash-backs, discount coupons, and subscriptions are the plausible factors that can fuel the segment growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Oseltamivir industry are -

1. Sanofi

2. Nagar Medico

3. NATCO Pharma Limited

4. Cipla

5. Triveni Chemical

