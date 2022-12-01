Bromobenzene Market worth $2.1 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing demand for copolymers, plastics, bi-phenyls, and emulsifiers as it reacts violently with water, is driving the growth of the bromobenzene market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Bromobenzene Market size is forecast to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2026. Bromobenzene is used as a chemical intermediate to manufacture organic chemicals including pesticides and flame retardants for polymeric materials, which are used in pharmaceuticals. Bromobenezene is an aryl halide a colorless liquid, soluble in methanol and diethyl ether. This is prepared in presence of ferric bromide by bromine on benzene. Bromobenzene has very low flammability and water partition coefficients which help to produce more bromide.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Asia Pacific dominates the bromobenzene market owing to increasing investment in the pharmaceutical sector.

2. Bromobenzene is used to produce phenyl groups in coupling reactions, like Suzuki reactions, which are used to synthesizing chemical intermediates. These intermediates are used in pharmaceuticals.



1. Palladium-Catalyzed Coupling Reactions dominated the bromobenzene market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period as bromobenzene is used for palladium-catalyzed coupling reactions, like Suzuki reactions. These reactions are used widely for synthesizing intermediates that are used in pharmaceuticals.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the bromobenzene market size in 2020 with 30%, followed by North America. Asian countries are significantly increasing investment in the pharmaceutical sector, which is expected to create huge demand for bromobenzene. According to The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), India has become the world’s largest and most reliable high drugs supplier and achieve 120-130 billion US$ by 2030 and is growing at a CAGR of 11% to 12%.

1. Hawks Chemical Company

2. Alfa Aesar

3. Merck KGaA

4. ExxonMobil Corporation

5. SONTARA ORGANO INDUSTRIES



