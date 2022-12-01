Aerosol Propellant Market worth $11 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rapid growth of the personal care industry has increased the demand for aerosol spray or gas duster; thereby, fueling the Aerosol Propellant Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Aerosol Propellant Market size is forecast to reach $11 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of aerosol propellants in various end-use industries such as automotive, medical, personal care, and more. An aerosol propellant is a chemical with a vapor pressure greater than atmospheric pressure at 40°C (105°F). Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), compressed gas, hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrocarbons are mostly used as aerosol propellants. These aerosol propellants have various advantages including portable, long-lasting, compact, and these properties are expected to increase the market demand The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Aerosol-Propellant-Market-Research-500333



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Aerosol Propellant Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the aerosol propellant market, owing to the increasing personal care and cosmetic products industry in the region. The key factor for the increasing personal care and cosmetic industry in the region is the increasing per capita income coupled with the increasing population.

2. Hydrocarbons such as propane, isobutene, ethane, and butane are either used as mixtures or combined with other gases to achieve the required vapor pressure, flammability, and density levels, which is why demand in various end-use industries is increasing.

3. Owing to non-toxicity and non-reactivity, and eco-friendly properties, hydrocarbon propellants are utilized in pharmaceutical aerosol spray or gas duster, leading to acceptance and increasing demand. It is projected that these properties of aerosol propellants will increase the market growth.

4. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under lockdown, due to which operations of various industries such as the personal care industry have been negatively affected, which is hampering the aerosol propellant market growth.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500333



Segmental Analysis:

1. The liquefied gas propellant segment held the largest share in the aerosol propellant market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026, owing to the various advantages that it offers such as stable, pure, low odor, range of boiling points, a wide range of vapor pressures, low toxicity, versatile, efficient, and more.

2. Europe region held the largest share in the aerosol propellant market in 2020 up to 30%, owing to the increasing demand for aerosol propellants such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), compressed gas, hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrocarbons from the personal care & cosmetic product industries in the region.

3. The personal care segment held the largest share in the aerosol propellant market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of aerosol propellants such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), compressed gas, hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrocarbons in the personal care industry.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Aerosol Propellant Industry are -

1. Aveflor

2. DuPont

3. Honeywell

4. Aeropres Corporation

5. SRF Ltd.



Click on the following link to buy the Aerosol Propellant Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500333



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Smart Packaging Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15382/aerosol-market.html

B. Aerosol Caps Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Aerosol-Caps-Market-Research-503468



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062