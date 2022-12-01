The Global Users' Rendezvous of the World Cup, Newborn Town's Social Networking Apps Become a Lifestyle
Newborn Town Inc (SEHK:9911)BEIJING, CHINA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Cup 2022 is now in full swing in Qatar. The World Cup, a quadrennial soccer event, has dominated conversations around the world over the past weeks. Hundreds of millions of fans are attracted to every game won or lost, every incredible goal or save. Special events around the World Cup are ongoing on MICO, Newborn Town's live-streaming social networking app, whose major market covers the MENA region, where the host country Qatar is situated.
Newborn Town is a social networking lifestyle company focusing on global markets. About half of MICO's total revenue, one of Newborn Town's key social networking platforms, originates from the MENA region. Several teams from this region are competing in the World Cup 2022, including the hosts Qatar, Saudi Arabia, also a GCC country, Morocco and Tunis in North Africa, etc.
For this grand athletic event, Newborn Town's local operation center in the MENA region has prepared a variety of themed activities in the product. Content creators are encouraged to produce and present World Cup-themed content during the event, and the platform itself has offered entertaining online soccer minigames and World Cup-related rewards, such as gorgeous themed avatar frames, backgrounds, special effects and gifts, for both content creators and users.
Users demonstrated their passion for soccer during the event: MICO's live-streaming rooms burst out with cheers and screams when Saudi Arabia unexpectedly upset Argentina 2-1 in the first round; the rooms turned into a place of sighs and despair when the home team Qatar lost two straight games and was eliminated early from the group stage; cheers erupted again as North Africa's powerhouse, the Morocco team, known as Lions de l'Atlas, held Croatia to a draw and then trounced Belgium 2-0, so fans exhibited greater expectation for its next match against Canada.
In addition to acting as a joyful place gathering users' online enthusiastic discussions and celebrations during the World Cup, MICO and the company's voice-based social networking app YoHo, have integrated into the daily lives of local users in every aspect and become a lifestyle and habit for many people. These platforms have expanded the social scope of MENA users. With such assistance, they can broaden communication channels within the confines of religious customs and spark intimate and long-lasting social networking relationships accompanying their lives.
The user-oriented, localized operation mode that Newborn Town adopts is manifested in all product aspects. Both MICO and YoHo, in the spirit of sharing and giving, organized online and offline charity events for the locals during this Ramadan. For example, MICO provided food donations to over 300 families by joining hands with the Egyptian Food Bank this April. In another event held in Ezbet Khairallah of Egypt, more than 700 citizens in need received hot meals.
Newborn Town has never ceased its pace to integrate into the local community and fulfill its corporate social responsibility. To help poor students have a better learning life, MICO and other businesses donated books, stationery, and other supplies to the African Refugee School in honor of Children's Day this year. YoHo donated to the Children's Cancer Hospital Egypt 57357 to support medical care for ill kids. In September, MICO again donated to the African Hope Learning Centre to help kids in Africa.
It can be said that MICO and YoHo are not only joyful gathering places for online users but also a passer of love, working together with users of the platforms to provide care to those in need.
The MENA region, which Newborn Town has been actively cultivating for many years, is a mysterious emerging market that deters several internet businesses and products due to its religious and cultural hurdles. But this market also exudes great attraction. According to the GSM Association, mobile internet connectivity in the MENA region surged from 29% in 2014 to 45% in 2020. With this quick expansion comes a ton of possibilities for development, creating a highly promising market for mobile internet products.
GCC countries in this region, on the other hand, lead the world in terms of per capita GDP and have a strong willingness and ability to pay for online social entertainment products in an environment where offline entertainment is relatively scarce. The GCC countries' total GDP is projected to be close to US$ 2 trillion in 2022, the World Bank said. In 2021, the world's GDP per capita was US$ 12,262.9, while the GDP per capita in Qatar and the UAE, both GCC countries, reached US$ 61,276.0 and US$ 36,284.6, respectively. GDP per capita in all other GCC countries approximated US$ 20,000, far above the world's average level.
In such a prospective market with strong purchasing power, Newborn Town has successfully incorporated its social networking apps into the daily lives of local users and developed a new online lifestyle with its high-quality products and services, as well as in-depth localized operation efforts. At the same time, the firm has also progressively extended the coverage of MICO, YoHo and other social networking platforms to other regions. Now, it has established itself and advanced in many regions worldwide, including Southeast Asia, North America, Japan and Korea.
Newborn Town has been dedicated to making a better social networking lifestyle available to everyone in the world. The company will continue to focus on this in the future and turn social networking platforms into carriers of laughter and messenger of love and power for more.
