Period Panties Market 2022-2030: Rising Environmental Consciousness Encouraging The Use Of Eco-Friendly Products

The Global Period Panties Market size was USD 140.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Period Panties Market size was USD 140 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 28.3% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by technological innovation in manufacture of period panties, rising consciousness about period hygiene and management, and environmental awareness. Women are frequently required to change pads or tampons as a result of heavy blood flow rate, which can sometimes be difficult to control. It becomes very challenging for them if they are in offices or if the surroundings are not convenient. The most secure option for menstruating ladies or those with menorrhagia is period underwear.

Modernization has led to an increase in the number of women working, which has increased the demand for comfortable, and incredibly absorbent period underwear. Period panties are better and more environment friendly than single-use products such as tampons or pads. By educating people, government-sponsored media campaigns, NGOs, and substantial influence of social media have improved period hygiene and protection among women. After a single purchase, period panties can be used frequently without the need to be purchased again which results in cost-saving for consumers, which is another important factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Top Profiled in the Global Period Panties Market Report:

• Knix,

• Clovia,

• Anigan,

• Dear Kate,

• Modibodi US,

• Aisle,

• Adira,

• Wuka,

• Fannypants

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook

• Reusable

• Disposable

By Product Type Outlook

• Shorts

• Bikini

• Thongs

• Briefs

• High Waist

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies & Drug Stores

• Online

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Period Panties Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Period Panties industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Period Panties market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Period Panties market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

