At 13.2% CAGR, 3D Concrete Printing Market Size Worth USD $40.23 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Cost saving on skilled labor and reduction in waste generation will drive the 3D Concrete Printing Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 3D Concrete Printing Market size is forecast to reach US$40.23 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2027. 3D concrete printing allows the construction of 3D printed structures, houses, and bridges. It allows the construction of designs with flexibility, construction time optimization, cost, environmental factors, and error reduction. Structural components are built layer-by-layer from the high-performance concrete that is emitted from the nozzle with no framework or any vibrations, using Graphic User Interface. This computer-operated robot technology is bringing new and innovative architectural ideas and completely varies to the present architectural structures. Furthermore, 3D concrete printing technology uses a Gantry system, which paves ways for limitless rich décor with new shapes and elements and minimizes waste, compared to current technology that makes new constructions more expensive and difficult. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 3D Concrete Printing Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the 3D Concrete Printing market, owing to the increasing innovations in the Asia-Pacific 3D printing market which is likely to act as an opportunity, in the future.

2. Key factors driving the market include increasing demand for customized and money-efficient constructions, increasing investments in infrastructure, due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, and others.

3. The requirement of skilled labor and capital investment for 3D printing is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

4. In Asia-Pacific, China is one of the leading countries, emerged as a major 3D concrete printing consumer, due to strong government support, efforts toward standardization, and expanding application segments.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Cement/Concrete segment held the largest share in the 3D Concrete Printing market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2027. Cement in 3D construction printing (3DCP) or Concrete printing is a form of additive manufacturing used to fabricate buildings or construction components in completely new shapes not previously possible with traditional concrete formwork.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the 3D Concrete Printing market in 2021 up to 40%. The Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region of the global market, primarily owing to the rise in disposable income and population in the region. This has led to major growth in new construction projects in the region.

3. The Walls segment occupied the largest share in the 3D Concrete Printing market in 2021 up to 37%. The walls in 3D concrete printing are one of the most essential structures which are pre-fabricated either on-site or in the factory. This technology offers wall construction with detail, compared to traditional wall building.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D Concrete Printing Industry are -

1. Apis Cor

2. Cobod International A/S

3. CyBe Construction

4. D-shape

5. Heidelbergcement AG (Italcementi SpA)



