RetinAI launches Discovery CORE: an AI-powered, collaborative platform to accelerate Clinical and Academic Research, and RWE analysis in ophthalmology

/EIN News/ -- BERN, Switzerland, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinAI Medical AG (“RetinAI”), a leader in developing software solutions for image processing and artificial intelligence in Ophthalmology, is proud to launch Discovery CORE™ with AI for retinal fluid and layer segmentation. Discovery CORE and its AI models have been designed to accelerate data analysis and help clinical and academic researchers collaborate more efficiently in real time with their peers on medical and imaging datasets.



The software measures retinal fluid volumes and layer thickness across OCT datasets automatically in real time. Further, it integrates annotation tools and electronic case report forms, which enable new data insights to be collected across peer networks, keeping the information digitized, centralized and secure. The functionality of CORE can be used to assess disease endpoints at scale, jump-start the building of registries and real-world evidence datasets, and help with shared workflows to evaluate data, train physicians and establish best practices within the clinic.

Discovery CORE uses RetinAI’s CE-marked fluid and layer segmentation AI models to quickly visualize and generate measures such as fluid volumes and retinal layer thickness on OCT volumes. The AI models can be processed on DICOM and other vendor-specific formats for OCT. With the AI model for fluid segmentation, CORE measures volumes for subretinal and intraretinal fluid (SRF and IRF), and pigment epithelium detachment (PED). The AI model for layer segmentation measures total retinal thickness as well as layer thickness for 6 individual layers of the retina, including the photoreceptor and retinal pigment epithelium layer.





Caption: A look at the Discovery CORE platform and its AI. Features displayed include the overlay of AI on OCT images to visualize fluid and layers, side-by-side imaging comparisons on two different time-points or visits, and at the bottom, progression plots for retinal fluid volume of a patient over time.

Free Trial

RetinAI is excited to offer Discovery CORE and its AI as a free trial for the first 2 months for users signing up on the platform. Following the free trial, users can subscribe to Discovery CORE and its AI for 179 € per month per user to access fluid and layer AI models and other user-friendly features to accelerate their data analysis and collaboration across clinical and research datasets. To learn more about Discovery CORE and how to get started please visit https://www.retinai.com/products/discovery/core.

Launch Webinar

The company is also sponsoring the first of a series of informational webinars titled Elevate your research workflows with accelerated data analysis and improved collaboration using Discovery CORE™, presented by Prof. Dr. Marion Munk. Prof. Dr. Munk is a Retina Specialist and Senior Physician of the University of Bern Hospital and the Managing Director of the Bern Photographic Reading Center, with extensive experience in clinical and academic research. If you are interested in participating in this webinar on December 15, 2022 from 7pm-8pm CET (1pm-2pm EST), please register here .

About RetinAI

RetinAI Medical AG (RetinAI), founded in early 2017, is a Swiss company with offices in Bern and Boston, developing software solutions to accelerate clinical, research and pharmaceutical workflows globally using advanced machine learning and computer vision. The company builds tools to collect, organize and analyze health data from the eyes, enabling healthcare professionals to make the right decisions sooner in healthcare. RetinAI's international team combines clinical, technical, and scientific knowledge to foster the transition from reactive to preventive medicine for severe diseases affecting the eye. www.retinai.com

