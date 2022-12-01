Beverages & Soft Drinks Market worth $169.3 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Growing Awareness & Demand for Low-alcohol & Sugar-Free Products to Aid in Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Beverages & Soft Drinks Market Size is estimated to reach $169.3 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Any liquid that can quench the thirst after drinking it is known as a beverage. Beverages & soft drinks include bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, RTD Tea & Coffee or Caffeinated drinks, Fruit juice, Milk or flavored milk or other alcoholic beverages, or fermented alcoholic drinks like beer and wine, seltzer water, or others. Most beverages & soft drinks or carbonated drinks contain sugar or sugar substitutes, soda & other additives such as colors, flavors, stabilizers & preservatives. Beverages & soft drinks are consumed as fresheners but nowadays functional beverages which contain non-traditional ingredients like minerals, vitamins, amino acids, dietary fibers (DFs), probiotics, added raw fruits, etc. are popular among consumers. According to studies, drinking beverages & soft drinks can help relieve constipation symptoms like stomach pain and irregular bowel movements. Gluten-free beverages have gained significant popularity among health-conscious consumers, as people with celiac disease or allergies discover the benefits of gluten-free beverages and gluten-free beverages & soft drinks have proven to be beneficial for people suffering from inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The rising popularity of flavored alcoholic beverages and healthier alternatives has led to a worldwide demand for ready-to-drink beverages. Aside from that, several manufacturers are producing novel product varieties to broaden their existing product portfolio. Increased demand for low alcohol, low calorie & low carbohydrate beverages propelling the growth of the beverages & soft drinks market, as well as brand awareness advertising by manufacturers, are the fundamental reasons driving the beverages & soft drinks market size during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 due to the rise in the demand for beverages & soft drinks by consumers.

Owing to desirable nutrients and bioactive substances such as antioxidants, dietary fibers, prebiotics, proteins, peptides, unsaturated fatty acids, minerals and vitamins, functional beverages & soft drinks are being used as an alternative to beer.

2. They have anti-stress, anti-aging, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities, as well as boosting the immune system and improving physical and mental health that will help the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. However, lack of consumer awareness in many regions and the absence of distribution channels may slightly hinder the growth of the global beverages & soft drinks market throughout the forecast period. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Beverages & Soft Drinks Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. According to an IWSR survey, 52% of consumers surveyed were seeking ways to reduce their alcohol intake in 2019. Alcoholic beverages are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2022 -2027. Owing to a consistent increase in demand for fermented alcoholic drinks among adults across virtually all demographics.

2. The plastic segment is expected to grow at the quickest rate between 2022 and 2027, with a CAGR of 6.0% owing to the adoption of PET can lead to weight reduction by up to 90%, compared to glass, allowing a more economical transportation process as they offer reusable packaging for mineral water and other beverages.

3. According to the DSM survey report in 2019, More than 41% have opted for a sugar-free carbonated soft drink versus a sugar-free juice and Consumer interest in low- and no-sugar products is high in all markets surveyed and the awareness of the health implications of too much sugar is significant and increasing. Low-alcohol, low-calorie and gluten-free beverages are popular among consumers.

4. In April 2021, HEINEKEN launched a new beverages & soft drinks brand, Pure Piraña, in Europe and would be available in Austria, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. Carbonated drinks account for 51% of PepsiCo's overall sales in India. As a result, the market for beverages & soft drinks is growing due to the rising consumer demand for carbonated beverages.

5. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 3 million deaths every year result from harmful use of alcohol, which represents 5.3% of all deaths. Drinks containing alcohol or caffeine are well absorbed, but they decrease the effect of antidiuretic hormone (ADH), leading to increased urine production. High sodium content is not good for people with high blood pressure also it increases the work of the kidney.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Beverages & Soft Drinks industry are -

1. Anheuser-Busch InBev

2. Barefoot Cellars

3. Blue Marble

4. Boathouse Beverage Co

5. Future Proof Brands LLC

