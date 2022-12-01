Accomplish Financial launches innovative biometric card solution from IDEX Biometrics

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, Norway – 01 December 2022 – IDEX Biometrics ASA and Accomplish Financial, a payment solution provider with a strong portfolio of fintechs and banks across the UK, Europe, and North America announce that Accomplish Financial will launch biometric payment cards enabled by the IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio Turnkey solution, powered by the SLC38 chip from Infineon Technologies. As announced previously , these cards are expected to reach consumers in Q1 2023.

80% of consumers globally demand biometric payment cards, and 62% are willing to switch banks to get one1. Enabling banks and fintechs to meet growing consumer demand is paramount. IDEX Biometrics and Accomplish have developed an innovative go-to-market solution that will accelerate biometric card launches for banks and fintechs.

Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics says “IDEX Biometrics is providing smoother customer payment experiences, and Accomplish Financial and IDEX Biometrics are sharing the same mission to make consumers’ financial lives easier. Accomplish is an agile partner, and we are delighted to jointly accelerate the biometric payment market in the UK and across Europe, providing banks and fintechs with robust and easy go-to-market solutions”.

“With rising contactless limits, consumers are asking for increased security while maintaining a seamless experience; payment cards need to evolve. The IDEX Biometrics solution provides these advancements whilst maintaining compatibility with payment terminals globally and making adoption straightforward. Accomplish Financial has identified that there is a big opportunity for biometric payment cards to be used to improve customer journeys. Combined with card issuing and in-house processing expertise from Accomplish, we continue our trend of offering the payment industry the most innovative products”, says Guy Raymond El Khoury, CEO of Accomplish Financial.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About Accomplish Financial:

Accomplish Financial Limited is part of the Accomplish Group of companies (“Accomplish”), which includes AF Payments Limited, a UK FCA Regulated Electronic Money Institution. Accomplish is an end-to-end service provider in the electronic payments industry and it builds and operates its own proprietary payments technology infrastructure in order to help its clients simplify the issuing of payment products. Accomplish offers issuing solutions for traditional payment cards through to digitised payment instruments, with an emphasis on the highest levels of security. By ensuring that all regulatory, compliance, security and technological needs are catered for in one ecosystem, Accomplish delivers bespoke payment solutions to a diverse range of clients.

For more information, visit www.accomplish.com or contact Simon Bradley, Head of Partnerships, simon.bradley@accomplish.com

