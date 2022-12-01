Autonomous Delivery Robots Market to reach over USD 13.20 billion by the year 2030-InsightAce Analytic

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market info Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market (By End-User (Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Logistics))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

The global autonomous delivery robots market is estimated to reach over USD 13.20 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.16% during the forecast period.

Electric-powered motorized vehicles that can transport goods or packages to consumers without a delivery person's assistance are called autonomous delivery robots. The sensors and navigational equipment that make up the autonomous delivery robots enable them to move around sidewalks and roadways without a driver or other delivery personnel. The main reason driving the market's expansion is the increasing use of autonomous delivery vehicles due to their effectiveness. As same-day delivery becomes the new standard, a surge in autonomous delivery robots deployment is necessitated by the requirement for flexible, effective, and automated e-commerce fulfillment. The need for these robots is rising for various reasons, including the automation of the entire manufacturing process, improved supply chain efficiency, and automation of quality control and testing procedures, among others. These factors are driving the growth of the autonomous robot market. The market for autonomous robots is also influenced by the increasing use of AI in the field of robotics and the ability of these robots to carry out jobs more accurately. Additionally, an increase in R&D, manufacturing costs, and investment positively impact the market for autonomous robots.

Major Players in the Autonomous Delivery Robots Market:

Starship Technologies

Marble Robot Inc

TeleRetail

Postmates Inc.

Robby Technologies

Robomart Inc.

Kiwibot

Udelv Inc.

Savioke Inc.

Segway Robotics Inc

Nuro Inc.

Cleveron AS

Eliport, ANYbotics AG

Box Bot Inc

Neolix

Effidence

Aethon Inc

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The rising affordability and Return on Investment (ROI) of an expanding range of infrastructure-light robots, which offer a desirable and adaptable substitute to traditional fixed mechanical automation or manual processes, will also promote the adoption of warehouse robotics on a global scale. High consumer expectations for quicker and frictionless deliveries and ongoing e-commerce growth have produced lucrative industry expansion potential. E-commerce and package deliveries are expanding quickly, and numerous start-ups have already started planning how to use autonomous delivery robots to bring packages and groceries to customers (ADRs). One of the key trends is the increasing attention paid to lowering carbon footprint. To reduce carbon emissions, numerous governments have enacted rigorous rules. As a result, several businesses are searching for substitutes, such as autonomous vehicles.

Challenges:

The development needs to be improved by a need for more awareness and the absence of these robots in some countries. However, major problems impeding the market's growth include weather issues and robot malfunctions. In today's climate, autonomous delivery robots can only tolerate a little covering of snow. Autonomous robot deployment and upkeep are expensive. Additionally, planning when determining the quantity needed and being aware of associated costs is crucial to avoid overspending and unforeseen costs. These factors increase the entire cost of producing autonomous robots. Since delivery robots operate in areas with high public traffic, governments in some developing nations have imposed strict rules and regulations on how they must operate.

Regional Trends:

The North america autonomous delivery robots market is expected to register a major market share in revenue. The expansion of this area is linked to elements like the rising costs of last-mile deliveries and the expanding use of delivery robots in the retail sector. Additionally, this region's market growth will outpace other regions' markets. The US and Canada are two significant markets for autonomous delivery robots in North America. Furthermore, compared to other areas of the world, the region has a relatively high penetration of autonomous delivery robots among different end-users. The Asia-Pacific region also holds the third-largest market share in the global market due to its fast urbanization and rising industrialization. Another aspect is the existence of densely populated nations like China and India.

Recent Developments:

• January 2021, Forward Robotics launched its six new products under the Max range of autonomous robots such as Max 300 Conveyor, Max 300 Lift Lite, Max 1200 Standard, Max 600 Conveyor, Max 1200 Conveyor, and Max 1200 Lift. The new products will provide safety and efficiently automate material handling within warehousing and production facilities.

• August 2020, Mobile Industrial Robots (Mir) launched two autonomous robots (AMRs) named MiR600 and MiR1350 to extend its existing product line and better serve the needs of its customers. The new autonomous robots offer extended payload capacity. With this launch, the company focuses on expanding its business in the North American region.

Segmentation of Autonomous Delivery Robots Market-

By End User:

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Retail and Logistics

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

