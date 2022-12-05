FREEVERSE powers a new digital art gallery, moool, with prominent artists

FREEVERSE announces a new partnership with moool, a pioneering digital art platform and community, powered by Living Asset™ NFT technology

BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barcelona-based startup, moool, has announced the launch of its pioneering digital art gallery in partnership with Freeverse, the NFT platform that will certify and secure the transactions of each unique and authentic digital piece of artwork.

moool is on a mission to bring together art and technology in exciting new ways. The company will operate as both an art gallery and creative lab, where artists can access next-generation technologies to add an innovative, digital layer to their work, as well as connect with the rapidly-growing digital art collector community.

The initial launch will feature NFT collections created exclusively for the moool platform by internationally renowned artists and designers, including Alejandro Sanz, Javier Mariscal, and Jordi Català, and a number of other prominent illustrators, photographers, and architects. Additionally, each artist will donate a portion of their profits to a non-profit organization of their choice. The NFTs are available for purchasing and trading in moool’s dedicated marketplace https://www.moool.io, powered by Freeverse.

Freeverse’s Layer-2 platform will power the creation of the NFTs on the moool platform, as well as permit purchases in both fiat and cryptocurrencies, and allowing anyone to get involved with the digital art community. Freeverse will also provide on-chain verification to certify ownership of the NFTs in each collection.

“As the digital art world continues to evolve, we are excited to be working with moool on their mission to help artists digitize their work and make it accessible to everyone,” said Alun Evans, CEO of Freeverse. “It is an excellent example of how our technology can bridge the gap between traditional art and NFTs while integrating trust, transparency, and authenticity in every transaction.”

About Freeverse

Freeverse is on a mission to power the future of digital ownership. In order to make this happen, we leverage blockchain technology to create Living Assets, NFTs 2.0 that evolve and appreciate in value, with unlimited scalability, according to how they are actually used. Our platform allows the creation of very low cost, dynamic NFTs that can be bought and sold in both crypto and fiat currencies simply with API calls, without paying gas fees — and with less impact on the environment. Freeverse’s founding team combines decades of experience in technology and startups. It was brought together by Dr. Toni Mateos, co-creator of the technology behind Dolby Atmos (via Immosound, the startup acquired by the audio giant in 2012). Joining him in the founding team are Dr. Alun Evans, Alessandro Siniscalchi and Ferran Estalella. Freeverse is funded by leading European tech VCs, based in Barcelona, servicing clients globally. For more information, please visit: https://www.freeverse.io.