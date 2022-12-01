Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market worth $51.8 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 8.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers Aid in Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market Size is estimated to reach $51.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Food preservation by freeze-drying is a relatively new technique. It includes freezing the food, then using a vacuum chamber to remove almost all of the moisture, and then sealing the food in an airtight container. Foods that have been freeze-dried can be easily transported at room temperature, preserved for a long time, and consumed with minimal preparation. The global demand for food preservation is propelling the freeze-dried food industry forward. Meat, fish, herbs and food flavorings, fruits and vegetables, coffee, and eggs, among other foods, are freeze-dried to extend their shelf life and preserve vitamins and minerals that are vital to human health. Furthermore, owing to freeze-dried food having gone through the dehydration process, it is largely contamination-free, can be easily transported at normal temperatures, and can be consumed with minimal preparation. Due to a hectic work lifestyle and a growth in the working population, the food-processing industry has grown significantly in recent years, as has consumer demand for ready-to-eat or convenience food products. As a result, demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables for use in snacks, soups, sauces, and bakery and confectionery goods has increased. The rise in the adoption of Lyophilization and sterilization technologies for sliced meats and meat extracts and the increase in the demand for food dehydrators and hurdle technology are the major factors fueling the market growth. Furthermore, as consumers become more aware of the negative consequences of artificial food additives used for food preservation, demand for natural and healthy food items is increasing. All of these elements are projected to contribute to the industry's growth during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021 to a rise in the demand for Freeze-Dried Foods Global in the food & beverage industry.

2. Freeze-dried food products are in high demand in a few sectors, including bakery products, cereal products, fruit snacks, and vegetable snacks, to name a few. Freeze-dried fruits are utilized in whipped creams and icing in the baking business.

3. Freeze-dried fruits are also commonly used to decorate desserts and add flavor and color to the final product that demands the Freeze-Dried Foods Global market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

4. However, the availability of other drying techniques may hamper the market growth of Freeze-Dried Foods over the forecast period. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Freeze-dried beverages are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Freeze-dried beverages are popular nowadays at reception desks at hotels, conferences, and large events.

2. E-commerce websites, and Others. E-Commerce held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. Online E-commerce websites like Amazon, BigBasket, Flipkart, Instacart, Kaufland & others held the E-commerce market in a very short time. Worldwide digital buyers increase from 1.32 billion in 2014 to 2.14 billion in 2021 which is 27.6% of the world population. One out of four people prefers online shopping which is estimated to fuel the market growth.

4. The Freeze-Dried Foods Global Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021.

5. Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Major manufacturers are present throughout the region. 93% of consumers want to eat healthy at least some of the time, with 63% trying to eat healthy most or all of the time. As a result, the rising use of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables in packaged food formulations such as soups, juices, confectioneries, and bakeries, among others, has fueled the industry's expansion.

6. European Freeze Dry increased sales of freeze-dried vegetables and pulses by 1,783 percent in the first six weeks of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Vegetable and pulse sales in the first six weeks of 2020 have already outsold European Freeze Dry sales in the first nine months of 2019. Freeze-dried fruits are also commonly used to decorate desserts and add color and flavor to the final product.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Freeze-Dried Foods industry are -

1. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

2. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

3. Nuts.com

4. Nestle S.A.

5. Harmony House Foods Inc.

