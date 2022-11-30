MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 21, 2022 to Monday, November 28, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 21, 2022, through Monday, November 28, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 35 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 21, 2020

A Glock 26 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Cedric Burnett, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-169-619

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

A Springfield Armory XD45 .45 caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P-220 .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Rodney Bernard Burton, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Parole Violation, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-170-135

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of First Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-170-180

A Winchester 1300 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 200 block of 58th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-170-311

A Beretta PX4 Storm .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Sincere Jacquan Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 22-170-346

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old William Abney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-170-377

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of Douglass Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old James Creed Madison, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-170-426

A Rock Island Armory M1911-A1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 60th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Larry Leach, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with of a Controlled Substance, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-170-439

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-170-829

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-170-888

A Bersa Thunder .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Ponds Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Tyrell Abernathy, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 22-170-902

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Demetrius James Moore, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Tampering with Physical Evidence, National Firearms Act, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-170-935

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Rasheed Thorne, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-170-943

A Ruger SR9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 200 block of W Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-170-989

Thursday, November 24, 2022

An FNH FN-MF 509 Compact 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Adedayo Adebola Pedro, of Glenn Dale, MD, for Carrying a Pistol. CCN: 22-171-120

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Carlos Ramon Thomas, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 22-171-138

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of L Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-171-301

Friday, November 25, 2022

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-171-651

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old John Calvin Harris, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-171-662

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Brian Avery Bount, Jr., of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-171-941

Saturday, November 26, 2022

A Century Arms Canik 55 TP-9 Elite SC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Zhande Hunter, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-171-981

An FNH Five-Seven 5.7 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Deron Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Leaving after Colliding – Personal Injury, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, No Permit, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-171-983

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Jean John Baptiste, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Malik Keyshawn Terrell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-172-210

A Glock 17 BB gun was recovered in 600 block of Howard Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-172-275

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Channing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Isiah Love, of Northeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft Second Degree, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-172-282

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-172-295

Sunday, November 27, 2022

A Springfield Armory XDM-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-172-716

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-172-847

A Gam PT-80 BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 68-year-old Donald Alvin Johnson, Sr., of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-172-863

Monday, November 28, 2022

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun, a Century Arms Canik TP-9SF 9mm caliber handgun, and a Bersa BP-9CC 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Quinton McLean, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-173-217

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###