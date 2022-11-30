Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,149 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 800 Block of First Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the 800 block of First Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:48 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, November 27, 2022, 18-year-old Davion Wesley, 22-year-old Armani Talbert, and 21-year-old Emerald Shaw, of all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 800 Block of First Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.