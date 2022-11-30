Arrests Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 800 Block of First Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the 800 block of First Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:48 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, November 27, 2022, 18-year-old Davion Wesley, 22-year-old Armani Talbert, and 21-year-old Emerald Shaw, of all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.