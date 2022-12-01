American Management University Makes Commits to Further Support of Inland Valley Humane Society of Pomona
2023 Donation to the Inland Valley Humane Society of Pomona will be the second year in a row AMU commits toMONTCLAIR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, American Management University has iterated its commitment to give back to society. The university is on a mission to donate to organizations in the Pomona and San Gabriel Valleys.
Today, the management of the American Management University has announced that they will make a donation of $700 to the Inland Valley Humane Society of Pomona in 2023. The donation aims to continue to support the work done at Inland Valley Humane Society of Pomona and cushion the financial constraints involved in running the organization.
Inland Valley Humane Society of Pomona is a pet care agency established in 2011 to care for all animals. The organization was set up to provide a safe refuge for all sick, injured, abused, and abandoned animals. Additionally, the organization tries to lead the community in finding homes for all adoptable pets, foster compassion for all living things through education and outreach, promote the health and wellness of all pets in our community by providing accessible and affordable veterinary care, and reduce pet overpopulation through spay/neuter programs.
Speaking about the donation and the university’s plans for 2023, Roy Virgen, CEO of American Management University, had this to say, “The board set up a meeting on Giving Tuesday this past week to select charities we wanted to support. We like knowing we can continue to help them out with their mission.”
“With recent events around us involving animal abuse, this was an easy decision for us to make.” Mr. Armando Yepes, Chief Academic Officer of the University, added that “All the animals they help need us to help find them loving homes.”
After their recent donation to the YMCA, AMU has proven its commitment to the announced plan of supporting its local community. The university’s management calls upon businesses and individuals in the community to lend their support for this worthy cause.
About American Management University (AMU):
American Management University is in West Covina and Montclair, California. The school was ranked in the top 10 by Vents Magazine for leadership degree programs in 2022. AMU focuses on masters and doctoral degree programs in Leadership, Business, and Healthcare Administration. It offers an education accessible to managers with time constraints and individuals with other obligations. AMU ensures that students learn through an interactive curriculum that focuses on critical thinking, communication, and strategy.
American Management University has met the qualifications for exemption from regulation under the Act, under the California Education Code (CEC) section 94874 (b)(1). AMU is sponsored by the International Alliance of Business Professionals (IABP), U.S., a non-profit professional association. All students are members of the IABP. Any person interested in enrolling in AMU’s programs must first become a member of the IABP. AMU is accredited by the Association of Professionals, Managers, and Entrepreneurs (UK), is an educational member of the International Accreditation Council of Business Education, the United States Distance Learning Association, Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities, the National Business Education Association, and is the only private university member of the Council for Business Teaching & Research.
