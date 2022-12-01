Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,148 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Issues Statement in Support of Federal Legislation for Permanent, Nationwide E15

NEBRASKA, December 1 - Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Issues Statement in Support of Federal Legislation for Permanent, Nationwide E15

LINCOLN -- Today, Senators Fischer and Sasse, along with a bipartisan set of 11 other senators, introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act.  If enacted, the bill would allow for the permanent sale of E15 year-round. 
 

“Thank you, Senators Fischer and Sasse, for introducing a federal solution to our U.S. energy problem,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Nebraska has proven that higher blends of ethanol can be safely used in vehicle models old as 2001, making it an accessible energy source to many Americans.  If we are to be serious about saving drivers money at the pump, cleaning up the environment, and pursuing domestic energy security, we must embrace year-round E15 as a stable, realistic part of the solution.”

 

This is a measure Gov. Ricketts has long advocated for.  Last spring, Gov. Ricketts joined seven governors of leading ethanol-producing states on a letter to the EPA to formally request the sale of  E15 year-round, without restriction.  Additionally, Governor Ricketts has had numerous conversations with the oil, gas, and ethanol industries and other government officials to find agreement on a permanent federal solution.  This legislation reflects that consensus.

 

Nebraska is the #2 ethanol producer in the U.S., with a capacity to produce 2.6 billion gallons a year.  If Congress steps up to make year-round E15 use permanent, Nebraska will be ready to help fill that need.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Issues Statement in Support of Federal Legislation for Permanent, Nationwide E15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.