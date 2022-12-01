Sotem Mobile's launch of "Lord of Dragons" for entering P2E market

New York, NY, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korean Game Company, "Sotem Mobile" released popular games such as "Dragonraja," "Dragonica," and "East Legend," announced its entry into the P2E game market via "Lord of Dragons."

The P2E game "Lord of Dragons" is an ecosystem structure that utilizes NFT application. Unlike conventional games, "Lord of Dragons" is designed using a sophisticated two-track economic system enabling healthy P2E economic circulation. The LORT utility token will prime the gaming ecosystem while LOGT will further be used as a utility but predominantly for stabilization. All these tokens will work in tandem with the Unity 3D engine-powered gameplay for an immersive and fantasy mobile gaming experience.

The 3D MORPG mobile game "Lord of Dragons," contains the technology and know-hows of developers who developed various RPG development, global services, and collaboration experience with publishers. "Lord of Dragons" is conducted with "Multi-Weapon System" and classic targeting play methods using attributes.

"Lord of Dragons" consists of one continent, four regions, and 29 regions to support unique worldview and story. Moreover, it will be managed through regular updates. Implemented with Unity 3D engine, "Lord of Dragons" boasts its lively 3D graphics. In addition to Boss Raid and PVE∙PVP duel, real-time guild siege battle up to 500 vs 500 players is expected to add even more exciting experience.

One of the special aspects of "Lord of Dragons" is that it activated communities that are difficult to form in mobile games. Players have also expressed great interests on one-touch customization and various patterns on monsters.

Players would be able to have their first hands-on at the game as early as January 2023 as Sotem Mobile's works towards LOD's global launch.

<Discord> https://discord.gg/lordofdragons

<Twitter> twitter.com/global_LOD

<Homepage> https://lordofdragons.io

<Git-book> https://docs.lordofdragons.io/

<Medium> https://medium.com/@Global_LoD

Media Contact

Company Name: SOTEM MOBILE CO.,LTD.

Contact Person: Kim minseok

Email: Ceo@lordofdragons.io

