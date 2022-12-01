Intellia Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing potentially curative therapies leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,550,219 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $45.80 per share. Intellia also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 982,532 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $300 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Intellia.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the sole underwriter for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about December 2, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The shares of common stock are being offered by Intellia pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, by mail at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR-based technologies, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company's in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia's ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia's deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of genome editing to create new classes of genetic medicine.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Intellia's anticipated public offering. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the intended offering terms, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions and the timing and completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Intellia's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Intellia's other filings with the SEC, including those contained or incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the public offering filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Intellia's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Intellia explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:

Ian Karp

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+1-857-449-4175

ian.karp@intelliatx.com

Lina Li

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+1-857-706-1612

lina.li@intelliatx.com