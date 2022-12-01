Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,119 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, December 1, 2022

November 30, 2022 10:21 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Montréal, Quebec

12:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with business leaders to discuss the net-zero transition, supply chains, and attracting investment to Canada.



Closed to media.


1:45 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with representatives from the Union des municipalités du Québec.



Closed to media.


Ottawa, Ontario

5:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will host a working dinner for the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis. She will be joined by the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng.



Notes for media:

  • Photo opportunity only.
  • Media wishing to attend the photo opportunity must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 4:30 p.m.


This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c8756.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, December 1, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.