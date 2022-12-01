Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, December 1, 2022
November 30, 2022 10:21 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Montréal, Quebec
|
|
|
12:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with business leaders to discuss the net-zero transition, supply chains, and attracting investment to Canada.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media.
|
|
|
1:45 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with representatives from the Union des municipalités du Québec.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media.
|
|
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
|
|
5:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will host a working dinner for the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis. She will be joined by the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
