Grid Connect webinar gives engineers, developers keys for implementing CAN protocols

Grid Connect and Emotas' webinar offers a high-level tour of three CAN protocols for developers and engineers implementing automotive and industrial projects.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Dec. 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. CT, Grid Connect, Inc. and its partner Emotas Embedded Communication GmbH, a Germany-based software developer, will co-host a webinar to give engineers working with automobiles, diesel engines, and industrial machines practical know-how and must-know tips about controller area network protocols CANopen, SAE J1939, and UDS. These higher layer CAN protocols are standards for designing and using technology to transmit information between components. For example, J1939 provides serial data communication between microprocessor systems in heavy-duty vehicles.

"Our webinar offers a high-level tour of three protocols and is valuable for developers and engineers who want to implement these protocols as part of their projects," said Rick Rockershousen, vice president of Grid Connect.

"Protocols like J1939 facilitate the communication of data like speed, oil temperature, or torque, and any of our customers who've purchased a CAN product will benefit from hearing how these devices relate to the higher-level standards we'll cover," added Torsten Gedenk, managing director for Emotas.

The webinar's co-hosts, Rockershousen and Gedenk, will:

Review, at a high level, CAN bus basics

Discuss three, higher layer protocols (i.e., CANopen, SAE J1939, and UDS), and

Field questions from attendees.

For approximately 20 years, Gedenk has specialized in software development with a focus on standards such as CANopen, J1939, EtherCAT and others. His expertise also includes advising clients about protocol stacks, drivers, and high-tech tools for CAN and EtherCAT.

Rockershousen is an expert on embedded and networking technologies. He holds a master's degree in management information systems from Benedictine University and a bachelor's in computer engineering from the University of Michigan.

To register for this free webinar, click on this link today.

About Grid Connect, Inc.

Naperville, Ill.-based Grid Connect, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 company and has been a leader in the embedded and networking marketplace for more than 20 years. Grid Connect's products range from custom OEM smart devices and security controllers to bridges, switches, and diagnostics tools. Along with the products Grid Connect makes, the company also distributes and supports complementary products from other high-quality technology makers. Learn more at http://www.gridconnect.com

# # #

Media Contact

Bill Perry, Grid Connect, Inc., +1 (630) 245-1445, bperry@march24media.com

SOURCE Grid Connect, Inc.