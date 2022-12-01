CyberSec4Europe Hosts Momentum! a Two Day Cybersecurity Summit Event
At Momentum! CyberSec4Europe's 43 partner consortium celebrate the breadth and creativity of European cybersecurity that will positively protect Europe's citizens and society over the coming years.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberSec4Europe, a Horizon 2020 pilot project, are hosting an unmissable two-day event, Momentum!, on 1 and 2 December at the Representation of the State of Hessen in central Brussels and also streaming live. With the creation of the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre in Bucharest and the establishment of National Competence Centres, cybersecurity experts from the project will present their vision on how the European cybersecurity community will continue to collaborate over the coming years.
— Professor Dr. Kai Rannenberg
Our keynote speakers will share their insights and future expectations from the perspectives of technology, industry, politics and cyber war and its social impact. They include:
• Mario Campolargo, Secretary of State for Digitalisation and Administrative Modernisation, Government of Portugal
• Oliver Väärtnõu, CEO, Cybernetica AS
• Professor Bart Preneel, Head of Computer Security and Industrial Cryptography (COSIC), KU Leuven
The conference includes an evening panel discussion and social event, featuring a keynote and special guest speakers sharing their thoughts and discussing, 'Cybersecurity in Europe: Past, Present and Future.'
From the frontline of cybersecurity challenges, Ievgen Vladimirov, a founder and honorary member of the International Cybersecurity University, will give a keynote address on a live link from Kyiv.
Other guest speakers and panellists include:
• Tamara Tafra, Minister Counsellor, Cyber issues, hybrid threats and disinformation, Permanent Representation of Croatia to the European Union
• Wojciech Wiewiórowski, European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS)
• Katarzyna Prusak–Górniak, Head of Digital Affairs Unit in Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU, Deputy Chair of the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre Governing Board
• Francesco Barbato, Programme Manager, Cybersecurity Technology and Capacity Building, DG CONNECT, European Commission
• Cláudio Teixeira, Legal Officer – Digital and Consumer Rights, The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC)
Another highlight of the event will be the demonstration of six shortlisted project 'key exploitable and innovative results' which an independent jury will then review. Project leaders will showcase their achievements on governance to standardisation, from blueprint research to skills training and also share their visions for the future in each of these areas.
All in all, this will be a memorable opportunity to discover what Europe has learnt and hear expert visions for the way forward for the European cybersecurity community.
The event webspace is https://cybersec4europe.eu/events/momentum/.
Lead co-ordinator, Professor Dr. Kai Rannenberg, Goethe University Frankfurt, says: “CyberSec4Europe formed as a strong consortium with partners in 20 EU Member States and two Associated Countries, who aimed to not only strengthen the EU position in cybersecurity but also to enhance the concept of European cybersecurity by keeping it connected with European values like freedom and respect for the individual as well as protection for the most vulnerable, when they most need it. In a nutshell the purpose of Momentum! is to celebrate the breadth and creativity of the many approaches to advancing the European cybersecurity agenda and to demonstrate how Europe will positively protect its citizens and society over the coming years.”
About CyberSec4Europe
After four years, funding for CyberSec4Europe and its 43 consortium and many associate partners will end in December 2022, having collaborated creatively and effectively across many different cybersecurity domains.
The CyberSec4Europe pilot project is a research-based consortium with 43 participants from 20 EU Member States and two Associated Countries. CyberSec4Europe was funded to pilot the establishment of a European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Centre and the Network of National Coordination Centres, legislation for which came into force on 20 May 2021.
CyberSec4Europe partners address 14 key cybersecurity domains, 11 technology/ application elements and nine crucial vertical sectors. With participation in over 100 cybersecurity projects amongst them, CyberSec4Europe partners had the considerable experience to address a comprehensive set of issues across the cybersecurity domain. The project demonstration cases addressed cybersecurity challenges within the vertical sectors of digital infrastructure, finance, government and smart cities, health and medicine and maritime transport. In addition to the demonstration of a proposed governance structure and operation of the network, CyberSec4Europe developed a strategic roadmap and recommendations to help drive future cybersecurity-related funding programme calls, including those in Horizon Europe and Digital Europe.
CyberSec4Europe is funded by the European Union under the H2020 Programme Grant Agreement No. 830929
