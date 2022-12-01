Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Market worth US$4.8 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 10.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Raising Prevalence of Malnutrition Around The World Helps to Drive Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Market Size is estimated to reach $4.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. A gummy vitamin is similar to candy but is a soft, little, chewy dietary supplement that is filled with nutrients and multivitamins. They were created for children and the elderly who prefer dry supplements to liquid ones and do not like taking pills. Gummies come in a wide range of tastes and are more appealing than regular pills. They are made with the use of gelatine, sugar, water, corn starch, and additional colorings. Raspberry, lemon, and orange are a few of the common flavors of gummy vitamins. The use of vitamin supplements is widely accepted worldwide. Prebiotic gummy vitamins consist of various healthful bacteria like lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, bacillus coagulans, and others to increase the functionality of such multivitamin supplements.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the increasing demand for nutraceuticals and surge the growth of Prebiotics and Gummy Vitamins Market Share in this region.

2. The Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Market is predicted to increase owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disease and increasing deficiency of vitamins and minerals in children.

3. However, challenges in the stabilization of vitamins without coating might restrain market expansion over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Market Segment Analysis- By Age Group : The Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Market based on the age group can be further segmented into children and adults. The Adult segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Owing to hectic lifestyles and consumption of unhealthy diets increase the risk of chronic disease in adults which creates demand for prebiotic gummy vitamins. Additionally, prenatal use of prebiotics and gummy vitamins is more popular as it is the best way to feed mothers with different required nutrients.

Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Market Segment Analysis- By Distribution Channels : Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Market based on the distribution channels can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Speciality Stores, Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Others.

Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Market Segment Analysis- By Geography : The Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Prebiotics Gummy Vitamins Industry are -

1. Boli Naturals LLC

2. Nutra Solutions

3. Makers Nutrition, LLC,

4. Procaps Group.

5. Ferro,

