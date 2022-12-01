Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market to Reach US$3.1 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The blistering heat resulting in serious levels of perspiration among people worldwide during the summer is set to drive the Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market size is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons are toiletries that are used on the underarms to remove or decrease body odor and are produced with natural or organic constituents. Deodorants are necessary for any climate conditions. However, chemicals in normal deodorant roll-ons can bring harm. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the damage that long-term application of injurious chemicals can do to the human body and the atmosphere. Deodorants can include unsafe levels of injurious chemicals like aluminum, silica, paraben, talc, triclosan, propylene, pentylene glycol, hydrogenated polydecene, anhydroxylitol, niacinamide glycol stearate and diethanolamine. Deodorants utilized in olden times were typically extracted from organic sources.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging demand for more organic and sustainable formulations with a soaring inclination of consumers toward products like roll-ons that can be applied any time in the European region.

2. Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market share is being driven by the heightening demand for natural constituents in deodorant products in countries like the U.S. and the spiraling attraction of the youth towards natural products driving firms to innovate products applying organic constituents to boost their market share. However, the possibility of roll-on deodorant leaking or exploding with the chance to lose much of the product if the cap is not screwed correctly is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Industry.

3. Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market Segment Analysis – By Gender: The Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market based on gender can be further segmented into Male and females. The Male Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel: The Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores and Others.

Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Deodorant Roll-Ons Industry are -

1. Unilever PLC.

2. Alverde

3. Elsa’s Organic Skin Foods

4. Speick Naturkosmetik (SPEICK Natural Cosmetics)

5. Weleda

