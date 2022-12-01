Clean Energy Holdings Announces Green Hydrogen Offtake Letter of Intent for Texas Project

Cornelius Fitzgerald Candice McGuire

Clean Energy Holdings Obtains a Letter of Intent for Offtake of 30,000 kg of Green Hydrogen per Day from its Clear Fork, TX Green Hydrogen Project

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Energy Holdings, LLC (CEH) announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent for the sale of up to 30,000 kg per day of liquified green hydrogen to be produced in Phase I of the firm’s Clear Fork Green Hydrogen Project in Texas. Formal business agreements are now under development. The Energy Advisory and Corporate Finance teams from ING Americas are providing advisory assistance to CEH.

CEH is working closely with Alliance partner, Chart Industries (Chart, NYSE:GTLS), for the technology needed to liquefy, store, and transport the project’s Green Hydrogen to customers across the globe.

Cornelius Fitzgerald, President and Co-Founder of CEH said, “Offtake is a critical piece of the Green Hydrogen eco-system. Energy security and decarbonizing the transportation fuel sector are key drivers for this letter of intent. CEH and our owner representative, and program and construction management firm Bair Energy are excited to bring this project one major step closer to success.”

Candice McGuire, Chairwoman of Bair Energy, added, “The Clear Fork Green Hydrogen production facility and full lifecycle transportation needs are being designed to, and will help establish, the highest quality assurance and safety standards for Green Hydrogen projects globally.”

ABOUT CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS

Clean Energy Holdings (CEH) is a renewable energy and technology platform focused on developing, owning, and operating leading edge, innovative and reliable renewable energy and low carbon facilities. CEH is a technology centric platform and, with our Alliance Partners, provides turnkey solutions for innovative projects like Clear Fork Green Hydrogen, the second Green Hydrogen project brought forward by CEH. Further, the CEH projects have been carefully selected to lead various State and Regional initiatives aimed to bring cost effective Green Hydrogen fuel to transportation corridors as well as industrial clients. For further information: cleanenergyholdingsllc.com

ABOUT BAIR ENERGY

BE is a Program Management and Construction Management (PMCM) firm with a focus on renewable energy projects in both domestic and select international markets. In its PMCM role, Bair Energy manages and coordinates platform concepts with viable projects to take advantage of benefits, like efficiencies of scale, not available to the projects individually. In addition, Bair Energy oversees construction of individual projects. In all roles, Bair Energy has embraced a philosophy for Health, Safety, and Environmental Excellence. For further information: bairenergy.com

ABOUT CHART INDUSTRIES

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Their unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. They are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for the company as well as theircustomers. With over 25 global manufacturing locations from the United States to China, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.