Free tickets for a panel discussion with 2 Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipients

Hear the courageous stories of Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipients, Major General Patrick Henry Brady and Colonel Jack Howard Jacobs, in a panel discussion moderated by Lieutenant General Daniel “Fig” Leaf. Brady was a UH-1 “Huey” Medevac helicopter pilot and Jacobs was part of the 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division where he advised a South Vietnamese Battalion. Meet these two American Heroes on Saturday, December 3 at 11:00 a.m. at our Theatre.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medal-of-honor-recipients-panel-discussion-book-signing-tickets-468789531107