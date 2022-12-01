Coriander Produce Market Strategic Moves and Developments - 2022 to 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

A High Chance of Infection and Strict Regulatory Guidelines may Hinder the Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Coriander Produce Market Size is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Coriander is a spice produced from the round, tan-colored seeds of the coriander plant known as Coriandrum sativum, which is a member of the Apiaceae family. Coriander leaves or Cilantro are mostly used in the food preparation of products like salads, soups and meals like curries and masalas. It is also useful in treating nausea, diarrhea, intestinal gas, constipation and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It is very low in Saturated Fat and Cholesterol. It is also a good source of Dietary Fiber, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Phosphorus, Zinc and Selenium, and a very good source of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folate, Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Potassium, Copper and Manganese. Coriander has antioxidant, antidiabetic, hepatoprotective, antibacterial, antifungal properties and volatile compounds, flavonoid and isocoumarins like 2-decenoic acid, E-11-tetradecenoic acid and capric acid. Such components play important role in the medicinal use of coriander.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Coriander Produce Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Coriander Produce Market held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the presence of a world-leading producer country like India in the region and a large number of the area under cultivation.

2. The Coriander Produce Market is predicted to increase owing to the increasing demand by European and American countries. In 2020, the world exports of "Seeds of coriander" exceeded $196 million according to external trade statistics of 79 countries. However, strict regulation on the production and supply of coriander along with the risk of infection by consuming raw unprocessed leaves of coriander may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Coriander Produce Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Coriander Produce Market Segment Analysis - By Form : Coriander Produce Market based on the form can be further segmented into Leaves, Stems, Seed, Powder, Paste and Extract. The Powder segment held a dominant Coriander Produce market share in the year 2021 owing to its growing applications in various cuisines attributed to the inclusion of a good amount of dietary fibers.

Coriander Produce Market Segment Analysis - By Application : Coriander Produce Market based on application can be further segmented into Food, Bakery, Medicine and Cosmetics. The Medicine segment held a dominant Coriander Produce market share in the year 2021.

Coriander Produce Market Segment Analysis- By Geography : The Coriander Produce Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific Coriander Produce Market held a dominant Coriander Produce market share of 37% in the year 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Coriander Produce Industry are -

1. Olam Food Ingredient

2. Tyson Foods, Inc

3. Shan Foods Limited

4. B&G Foods

5. Mahashian Di Hatti Private Limited

