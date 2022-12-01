Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market Size to Boost US$1.8 billion by 2027 | CAGR 10.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market share is predicted to increase owing to the increasing preference of consumers and innovative product launches.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market Size is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives is a beverage that has all properties of rum, such as color and molasses flavor and without alcohol. It is prepared by the same method as rum and alcohol is removed by distillation or by maceration. The demand for non-alcoholic rum alternatives such as mocktails, ginger beer and spiced rum is increasing owing to the shifting of the number of consumers towards non-alcoholic beverages such as sugarcane juice and other fruit juice. Additionally, there is rising consumer awareness of the consumption of alcohol, it's bad impact on health and alcohol addiction. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), alcohol consumption is a causal factor in more than 200 diseases, injuries and other health conditions and worldwide.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/20037/non-alcoholic-rum-alternatives-market-.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to a growing consumer shift toward non-alcoholic beverages.

2. The Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market share is predicted to increase owing to the increasing preference of consumers and innovative product launches by key market players.

3. However, high research and development to maintain quality and flavor may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=20037

Segmental Analysis:

Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternative Market Segment Analysis- By Packaging : The Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market based on packaging type can be further segmented into Metal Cans, Glass Bottles, Plastic Bottles and Others.

Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market Segment Analysis- By Distribution Channels : Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market based on the distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Speciality Stores, E-commerce websites and Others.

Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market Segment Analysis- By Geography : The Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Industry are -

1. Sans Drinks

2. Lyre’s

3. Monday Distillery

4. OVANT

5. Naked Life

Click on the following link to buy the Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternatives Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=20037

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Fruit Water Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16589/fruit-water-market.html

B. Global Seltzer Water Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Seltzer-Water-Market-Research-513251

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062