Infrared Thermography Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% Respectively During the Period 2022-2027

Infrared thermography market growth is mainly driven by the factors of high adoption of thermal cameras in commercial, industrial and public sectors.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Infrared Thermography Market size is anticipated to surpass $70 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The process of using the invisible infrared energy of the objects by the end-devices and creating a visual image of them is called Infrared thermography. The growing usage of infrared thermography, aerial thermography, clinical imaging and others, across various sectors including construction, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, military & defense, and others boost the adoption rate of this technology. These factors are set to boost the market growth for infrared thermography industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Infrared Thermography Market highlights the following areas –

• North America dominates the market with highest market share; however, APAC is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to high penetration rate of advanced technologies and growing investment in defence sector.

• The market of Infrared Thermography is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of this technology for border surveillance.

• This industry is consolidated with top market players including FLIR Systems, Inc., FLUKE Corporation, Testo AG, Jenoptik AG, InfraTec GmbH among others.



Segmental Analysis:

• By Product - The Infrared Thermography market is segmented into thermal camera, thermal monocular, thermal scopes, thermal rifle scopes, thermal modules, thermal binocular and others. The market for thermal cameras held the highest market share of 32% in 2021 and it is estimated to witness the significant market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• By End User Industry - Infrared Thermography Market is segmented into Healthcare, Marine, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Defence and military, aerospace, law enforcement, transportation and logistics, education and research, construction and others.

• By Geography - The market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and RoW. North America dominated the market with around 33% Infrared Thermography market share in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35 million by 2027, owing to the early adoption of this technology and high investment in defence sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Infrared Thermography Industry are -

1. FLIR Systems, Inc.

2. FLUKE Corporation

3. Testo AG

4. Jenoptik AG

5. InfraTec GmbH

