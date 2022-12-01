Personal Cooling Devices Market by Applications | Industrial, Commercial and Others

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Household, healthcare and offices propel the Personal Cooling Devices Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Personal Cooling Devices Market size is anticipated to surpass US$10.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The increasing temperature due to global warming, advancements in energy-saving technologies and the availability of innovative cooling devices. The introduction of thermoelectric cooling integrated devices for personal air conditioners and handheld cooling devices across industry verticals such as household, healthcare and offices propel the Personal Cooling Devices Market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Personal Cooling Devices Market highlights the following areas –

• In the Personal Cooling Devices market report, the handheld cooling devices segment is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is due to its easy handling, good cooling impacts and simplified operations.

• By application in the Personal Cooling Devices Market report, the residential segment is expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. It is due to factors such as the adoption of cooling devices in hot and humid environments and the economical nature of these energy-efficient devices.

• APAC region had the largest share of 41% in the Personal Cooling Devices Market size, owing to factors such as the presence of major manufacturers, rapid industrialization and government initiatives.



Segmental Analysis:

• By Product Type - The handheld cooling devices segment in the Personal Cooling Devices Market report is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth is driven by the factors such as easy handling, good cooling impacts and simplified operations.

• By Application - The residential segment in the Personal Cooling Devices Market report is analyzed to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is primarily due to the increased adoption of personal cooling devices in hot and humid countries, growing demand for energy-efficient devices and economical nature of the cooling devices.

• By Geography - APAC dominated the global market for Personal Cooling Devices Market with a share of 41% in 2021 and is also analyzed to have significant growth over the forecasting period. It is due to factors such as hot climatic conditions, rapid industrialization and government regulations related to low emission and energy efficient cooling devices.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Personal Cooling Devices Industry are -

1. Honeywell International Inc

2. Daikin Industries

3. Sony

4. Panasonic

5. Havells

