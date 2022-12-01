LeadSmart Technologies Releases Channel Cloud Platform For Independent Sales Agents And Manufacturers Representatives

LeadSmart Technologies Releases New Channel Cloud™ CRM and Customer Intelligence Platform for Independent Sales Agents and Manufacturers Representatives

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadSmart Technologies a leader in the cloud-based CRM, Customer Intelligence, and Channel Management market, today announced the release of its new LeadSmart Channel Cloud for Independent Sales Agents platform.

LeadSmart Channel Cloud for Sales Agents and Independent Manufacturers Representatives is a modern industry-specific CRM platform designed and developed specifically for the unique needs of Independent Manufacturers Representatives and Sales Agents.

Channel Cloud includes many unique features and capabilities including tools to help users drive sales growth, sell full line, get quick and easy snapshot views on the health of relationships with both manufacturers and distribution partners, expand customer penetration, manage leads and opportunities with distribution partners and report back to principals, trip planning tools, and detailed strategic account planning tools just to name a few. In addition, sales agents, distributors, and manufacturers on the Channel Cloud system can securely share data between each other and other channel partners on the Salesforce CRM system.

This new Channel Cloud release incorporates LeadSmart’s app-based architecture that enables customers to incrementally add and adopt additional CRM functionality and capabilities, as needed. This new architecture significantly accelerates implementation timelines, reduces costs, and drives fast adoption. As a result, LeadSmart Channel Cloud can be successfully implemented and deployed in a fraction of the cost and time of traditional CRM systems and with minimal impact on the organization while connecting to critical data sources like POS reports, accounting and ERP systems, marketing automation systems, data warehouses and many more.

“We are very excited about the release of LeadSmart Channel Cloud for IMR’s and Sales Agents. This new SaaS based solution has been 100% designed and developed based on in-depth feedback from distribution industry leaders” said Kevin Brown, LeadSmart CEO and co-founder. “Having spent over 10 years running my own agency and living through the problems of off-the-shelf, one size fits all software it was high time to create a platform for Independent Sellers to be able to have software that fits their specific needs.”

LeadSmart Channel Cloud for Independent Sales Agents and Manufacturers Rep Agencies is available immediately. In addition, for a limited time, special discounts are available for new customers that do a discovery session and demo before the end of Q4.

For more information and to schedule an in-depth demo please visit https://www.leadsmarttech.com/leadsmart-channel-cloud-sales-agents-demo/

About LeadSmart Technologies

LeadSmart is an industry-leading provider of CRM, Customer Intelligence, and Channel Collaboration solutions for companies that are part of the global wholesale distribution channel including manufacturers, sales agents, wholesalers, dealers, and distributors. LeadSmart is also a preferred CRM and Customer Intelligence partner for leading B2B buying groups and trade associations.