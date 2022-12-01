Submit Release
Cognigy Achieves AWS Conversational AI Competency Distinction

Cognigy announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational AI Competency distinction. This designation recognizes Cognigy for its expertise in developing high quality, highly effective chatbot, virtual assistant and interactive voice response (IVR) solutions.

The demand for conversational artificial intelligence (AI) interfaces continues to grow as users prefer to interact with businesses on digital channels. Organizations of all sizes are developing chatbots, voice assistants and IVR solutions to increase customer satisfaction, reduce operational costs, and streamline business processes.

Achieving the AWS Conversational AI Competency differentiates Cognigy as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with significant domain expertise in deploying high quality, highly effective Conversational AI solutions to improve customer experiences. Attaining the AWS Conversational AI Competency demonstrates to customers that Cognigy has validated expertise in Conversational AI on AWS.

"We are proud to earn this prestigious new AWS Conversational AI Competency and be recognized by Amazon for our expertise in transforming service experiences by delivering high quality AI-based virtual agent/assistant, conversational IVR and chatbot solutions," said Philipp Heltewig, co-founder and CEO at Cognigy.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

As a recipient of the Conversational AI Competency, Cognigy provides a low code environment for contact centers to integrate and elevate existing systems, automate conversations in any language across text and voice channels, and empower agents with AI assistance – leading to a faster time-to-value and customer service that is loved by customers and agents alike.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, powers up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent + Assist. In addition, Cognigy.AI gives the enterprise all it needs to deliver fully personalized multilingual services available on all voice and chat channels 24x7. Over 500 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Toyota, Fidelity Life, Bosch, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz and 500+ other brands. Learn more at cognigy.com.

